Watch: When Burj Khalifa was lit up with 'Happy Birthday SRK' as ode to the superstar!

Mumbai: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is receiving all the love from the world on his birthday. Now, in a never before seen scenario, Burj Khalifa was light up with the words 'Happy Birthday SRK' as an ode to the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan is the most loved celebrity and his fandom is not limited to India but spans across the globe.

Shah Rukh shared a video of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, "Happy Birthday... To the King of Bollywood".

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa, Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video.

Recently, his interview with David Letterman started streaming on Netflix and immediately became a viral sensation across the globe and even became one of the highest rated episodes.