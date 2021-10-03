Sunday, Oct 03, 2021 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  03 Oct 2021  Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy
Entertainment, Bollywood

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2021, 2:10 pm IST

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him

Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. (Photo: Instagram/angadbedi)
 Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. (Photo: Instagram/angadbedi)

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Angad announced the good news through a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits.

 

Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy.

"The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in congratulatory messages on the happy post.

"Congratulations guys," actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote.

"Many many congratulations Angad and Neha ji," a fan added.

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.
Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

 

Tags: neha dhupia, angad bedi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures shows Daniel Craig, left, Ana de Armas in a scene from

Movie Review | Killer nanobots? That’s no way to die, 007

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow'

Scene from 'France'.

TV news: Is it the 1st draft of history or a stage for self-obsessed journalists?

Along with the photo, Kareena added the text,

Kareena Kapoor thanks Prabhas for sending 'insane meal'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham