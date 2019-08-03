Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer has this to say about her training as a cop for ‘Saaho’

Her fitness trailer Maahek Nair revealed how Shraddha trained herself for Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
Mumbai: Tinsel Town is abuzz with news of Shraddha Kapoor training every day and her upcoming Magnum Opus- ‘Saaho’. The superstar underwent hard training despite her hectic schedule and juggling between other shoots to gear up for the role of a cop that she plays in Saaho.

Her fitness trailer Maahek Nair revealed how Shraddha trained herself for Saaho. She said, "It was an extremely hectic schedule because during the phase of Saaho there were a couple of days wherein there were morning and nights shoots but she devoted everyday time where she should workout. We were based at Ramoji and there she used to devote minimum 45-50 mins every day for her workout. She mostly trained in a lot of movements with regards to cross-fit. She trained a lot on mobility, a lot of drills and skills of mobility, stability and at the same time we worked on flexibility as well.”

Revealing about the sleepless nights and challenges Shraddha went through, Maahek added, "It was difficult because they used to finish shoot very late and even then she would still make a point to message me early in the morning. She would sleep less but she would still come and do her workouts and then get ready for the shoot. In the shoot as well, she used to maintain her diet really clean. She used to see that all her meals were pre-planned. So we used to decide a day before what meals we have to give her and according to the time, she would have it. That's how she kept herself in the best shape."  

This certainly is a testament to the fact that Shraddha Kapoor works extremely hard for the way she looks, which is absolutely stunning, and in the past, she has proved her mettle as an actor donning a variety of roles and acing them. Given how hard she works for them, she certainly deserves her stardom, accolades and the numerous film offers that come her way!

This year is going to be a treat for Shraddha’s fans as she has two releases lined up, Saaho alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and both have her looking extremely different from each other.

