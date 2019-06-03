'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

The Bollywood powerhouse is working hard to grace the role as Kapil Dev in the film.

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne.

The Bollywood powerhouse is working hard to grace the role as Kapil Dev in the film. He has been seen meeting Dev and taking notes from the legend himself on several occasions.

And now, to add more power to his character, Ranveer met another legend from the same era Sunil Gavaskar and Australian ace cricketer Shane Warne. The actor shared the picture of the meeting on Instagram.

He also shared a picture with the Australian ace cricketer calling him Spin King.'

When it comes to giving a stunning performance, Ranveer leaves no stone unturned. Recently, the actor posted a few pictures with Kapil Dev where he was seen with a notebook and a pen, and it appeared that he is taking notes from the cricketer.

The film, '83' is based on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev who is credited with India's World Cup victory in 1983. He also served as Indian team's coach from 1999 to 2000.

Apart from Ranveer, Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya will be seen as the 'men in blue' in the film.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of the film and this is the first time that the composer will be composing music for Ranveer's film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.