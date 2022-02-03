T-Series enters OTT space; teams up with Aanand L Rai and others for web series

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said they are ecstatic to venture into producing web shows

 T-Series was founded by the late Gulshan Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series on Thursday announced the foray of the studio into over-the-top (OTT) platform.

The company, founded by the late Gulshan Kumar, has backed movies like Aashiqui, Baby, Hindi Medium, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sherni, and Atrangi Re, among others.

 

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said they are ecstatic to venture into producing web shows.

The aim is to offer fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for viewers across the globe, he said.

The producer also informed that they have joined hands with directors including Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, and Sanjay Gupta, among others to create content for OTT.

We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce. Taking forward this very ideology, we are ecstatic to now foray into producing web-shows with powerhouse content makers such as Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man'), Mikhil Musale (Made In China'), Soumendra Padhi (Jamtara') among several more stalwarts, Bhushan said in a statement.

 

He further said with this expansion the company intends to create binge-worthy content.

We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows, he said.

On the film front, T-Series has an array of releases such as Prabhas' pan-India romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, the sequel of the 2014 action thriller titled Ek Villain Returns, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, among others.

 

Tags: t-series
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

