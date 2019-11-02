Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

Happy Birthday SRK: Fans pour love for King Khan; view pics

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 9:44 am IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, greeted his fans outside his residence, 'Mannat' to wish him.

 Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

And like every year, Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to wish and get a glimpse of him on his 54th birthday. Despite rains, fans who arrived in the city from Delhi, Bihar and other states, waited outside the actor's residence to personally wish him and pour lots of love.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, greeted his fans and waved at them as they waited outside his residence, 'Mannat' to wish him.

One of the fans told ANI, "I have come from Delhi to see Shah Rukh Khan. He is my idol." Another fan said, "I have come here from Nagpur. I have come here for 12 times in the past but never got to see Shah Rukh. I hope I get to see him today."

After a few time, the 'Dilwale' actor, who was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, greeted the fans from his balcony and waved at them.

With lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

The actor also expressed concern about his sleeping neighbours by requesting the overjoyed fans to lower their cheers a bit.

On work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screens for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.

A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously!

