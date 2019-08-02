Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

‘Super 30’: This is what Anand Kumar has to say about his IIT-Mumbai visit in 1994

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:36 am IST

As Hrithik Roshan and team bask in the success of Super 30, Anand Kumar is beaming in glory with the film.

Vikas Bahl with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom ‘Super 30’ is based and lead actor Hrithik Roshan.
 Vikas Bahl with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom ‘Super 30’ is based and lead actor Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai: As Hrithik Roshan and team bask in the success of Super 30, Anand Kumar is beaming in glory with the film because it’s him, on whose life the film is based on. Sharing his story of visiting IIT-Mumbai back in 1994, as he visits the campus again in 2019, Anand had a lot to share! He says, “In 1994, I was the only student selected from Bihar by the National Board Of Higher Mathematics to pursue a short course at IIT Bombay. I had spent one-and-a-half months at the institute. I have fond memories of the campus and the Powai lake. It was an honour to go back as a speaker."

Anand Kumar is a Bihar based mathematician who took upon the education of underprivileged kids and coached them for IIT-JEE Mains wherein the whole batch went on to clear the most prestigious engineering exam of the country and continued to do so for years to come. The concept of the film, the real life success of something as significant as this, and the film’s intention to place education topmost of the societal chain, just are a few of the things that made Super 30 a raging success where the audience has hailed it as a must watch film of the year!

Declared tax free in over six states of the country, Super 30 sees Hrithik Roshan in a completely different avatar from what he is known for and it is his brilliant performance that steals the show. Here, he becomes a rustic mathematician, hailing from one of the most underprivileged sections of the country with brains like a Genius, and their glowing commitment to reach far despite them staring right onto the face of adversity. Hrithik is said to have studied Anand Kumar closely and observed his demeanor, his style of walking, talking and how he is around his students, to incorporate in his character portrayal - bringing the perfect capture of the soul of Anand.

The film has crossed a whopping 125 crores and audience, not just across the country but across the world, are liking and appreciating the film with their own gestures. Fans from African and Asian countries are seen wearing Super 30 tee shirts and cutting Hrithik Roshan cakes as they come to love Hrithik in his most different role of his career. He is being lauded far and wide by the audience and for all the right reasons.

Super 30 was released 12th of July, and since then has seen a steady footfall in the theatres. The buzz created by the film is huge and it’s a matter of great pride for the film when the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and others see the film and recognize its importance.

The film, Super 30 sees Mrunal Thakur, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi in the supporting cast.

Tags: anand kumar, hrithik roshan, super 30, iit mumbai, vikas bahl

Latest From Entertainment

Milad Abadi.

Milad Hatam Abadi credits his sense of humour and hard work for his popularity

Adrian Jacobs.

Adrian Jacobs success story proves hard work definitely pays off

Still from the movie Arjun Patiyala

Hello, Sunny?

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha announce separation

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham