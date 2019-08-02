Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Photo: Kartik Aaryan shares joyful moment with kids from 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh' set

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 11:50 am IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a fun behind-the-scene still from the sets of his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a fun behind-the-scene still from the sets of his upcoming film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

In the still, the actor is seen sweating it out with kids while playing football. He shared the BTS photograph on his Instagram story, captioned, "Set pe mehnat, wid d kids."

Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. (Photo: Instagram)Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. (Photo: Instagram)

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for the upcoming movie where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

He is essaying the role of Chintu Tyagi, a geeky man with a retro-style moustache. While sharing the look on the picture-sharing platform, the 28-year old called it "perk of being an actor" that he gets to "live so many lives in one life."

The picture is such that he looks like a government official as he is seen sitting in the backdrop of an office with a pile of files. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. Apart from the Mudassar Aziz directorial, Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Tags: kartik aaryan, pati patni aur woh, behind the scenes of pati patni aur woh, bhumi pednekar, lucknow, ananya panday
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Mohammad Makhlouf.

How Mohamad Makhlouf aims to diminish Syria’s social gap

Murtaza Rangwala and Sonu Sood.

Sponsored: Here's the success story of Murtaza Rangwala

Naman Panchori.

Sponsored: Naman Panchori, classic example of entrepreneur, should be in real life

Milad Abadi.

Milad Hatam Abadi credits his sense of humour and hard work for his popularity

MOST POPULAR

1

Exciting 2020 iPhone leaks preview game-changing upgrades

2

Upcoming Samsung flagship will be otherworldly

3

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

4

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

5

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham