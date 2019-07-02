Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

We must understand her dilemma: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli backs Zaira Wasim

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recently come out in support of Zaira on Twitter.

Mumbai: National Award winning actor and 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim created headlines when she announced her disassociation with Bollywood due to religious reasons. The 19-year-old actor shared a long note on her social media handle which informs all the followers that Bollywood interfered with her faith and she is not happy with the 'line of work'.

After Zaira's post, many people including Bollywood biggies lashed out at the 'Secret Superstar' actor for quitting Bollywood due to religious reasons. However, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has recently come out in support of Zaira on Twitter.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

Rangoli wrote, "Peopel should stop lashing out at Zaira Wasim and try and understand her inner conflicts, what is a kid supposed to do if a religion forbids you from singing, dancing, imitating or depicting life? Rather than bullying her we must understand her dilemma...(contd)"

"(Contd)...in Hinduism especially Bhakti is all filled with devotional songs and dances, Kathak was a dance form for temples, Mugals brought it to darbars...(contd)," she added.

"(contd)...we need to understand in Hinduism we need not follow any God we can form a God of our choice which is called Isht Devta which means Personal God, today’s day and age we need to personalise realigion and not follow what was established thousands years ago 🙏🏻," Rangoli concluded.

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim will be seen in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

