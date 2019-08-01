Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha mutually separated after 5 years of marriage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 12:49 pm IST

After spending 11 years together with each other, Dia shared this heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha. (Photo: Instagram)
 Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has recently announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha after 5 years of marriage. After spending 11 years together with each other, Dia shared this heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Sharing the announcement of separation, Dia shared a joint statement with Sahil on Instagram. It reads, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other. We thank our family and friends for all their support and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Well, the duo will remain friends after the split. Meanwhile, Dia and her long-time business partner Sahil Sangha got married in October 2014 after dating for years. The actress is known for her roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju. Dia Mirza recently featured in the web-series Kaafir and has also produced the show 'Mind The Malhotras'.

Tags: dia mirza, sahil sangha, dia mirza news, dia mirza sahil sangha separation, dia mirza divorce news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty to feature in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia starrer 'Nikamma'

Suved Lohia with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' co-star Suved Lohia takes his life in exciting direction

Vicky Kaushal with Indian Army. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

Screengrabs of Karan Johar's house party video. (Photos: Instagram)

Crazy allegation: Bollywood on a high!

MOST POPULAR

1

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

2

After Apple iPhone is dead, what next?

3

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

4

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

5

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham