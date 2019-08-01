Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha mutually separated after 5 years of marriage

After spending 11 years together with each other, Dia shared this heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has recently announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha after 5 years of marriage. After spending 11 years together with each other, Dia shared this heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Sharing the announcement of separation, Dia shared a joint statement with Sahil on Instagram. It reads, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other. We thank our family and friends for all their support and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter."

Well, the duo will remain friends after the split. Meanwhile, Dia and her long-time business partner Sahil Sangha got married in October 2014 after dating for years. The actress is known for her roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju. Dia Mirza recently featured in the web-series Kaafir and has also produced the show 'Mind The Malhotras'.