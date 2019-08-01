Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 PM IST

Delhi MLA refuses to apologise, asks Deepika, Ranbir and others to undergo dope test

The minister also asked them to undergo a dope test to prove themselves innocent.

Screengrabs of Karan Johar's house party video. (Photos: Instagram)
Mumbai: MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologise for his claims of Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others allegedly getting drugged at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday.

He further demanded Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to undergo a dope test. "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji," he wrote.

Sirsa had claimed that Bollywood celebs who were present in Karan Johar's house party were in 'drugged state'. He had written on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

On his claims, Congress leader Milind Deora wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!”

 

