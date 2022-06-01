Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  01 Jun 2022  Singer KK dies after concert in Kolkata, Police registers unnatural death case
Entertainment, Bollywood

Singer KK dies after concert in Kolkata, Police registers unnatural death case

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 11:28 am IST

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening

Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The singer passed away after being rushed to CMRI Hospital in the city where he was declared dead on arrival. (PTI Photo)
 Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The singer passed away after being rushed to CMRI Hospital in the city where he was declared dead on arrival. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53, and survived by wife and two children.

 

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

 

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

His wife and children will reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

KK, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, also performed at Nazrul Manch on Monday evening in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was supposed to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

"I have so many personal memories with him. We started our careers together. He was such a nice and non-controversial person. Life has become so unpredictable and uncertain after the pandemic," singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo told reporters after reaching the hospital.

"KK has a big contribution to the advent of rock music in India," said Supriyo, a TMC MLA.

A police team was posted outside the hospital to manage KK's fans who started gathering after hearing the news of his death.

Shibasis Banerjee, a student of Gurudas College who attended Tuesday's concert, said the singer was full of energy during the show.

"He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he said.

 

"He performed one song after another on the stage. A huge number of people gathered to see him. It is unbelievable that he is no more. I met him at such a show during the initial days of my college, when I told him that today, he instantly recognised me," Shibasis said.

Initial hits such as 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Yaaron' made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

 

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of  Krishnakumar Kunnath, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.

Tags: bollywood singer, krishnakumar kunnath, singer kk
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Entertainment

The award was announced by a jury chaired by veteran Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. (Twitter)

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' wins Cannes award

Kriti Sanon. (By Arrangement)

Meet the new action queen!

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. (By Arrangement)

Johnny Depp takes a stand against his ex-wife

Rakul Preet Singh. (By Arrangement)

‘My biggest joy is working with Amitji and Ajay sir’

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham