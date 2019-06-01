Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's 'Hawa Aane De' song released for Environment Day

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 10:25 am IST

Titled 'Hawa Aane De' the Ministry along with Bhamla Foundation supported by the UN has released the theme song.

New Delhi: Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, the Environment Ministry has released a music video featuring Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors and dedicated to the #BeatAirPollution campaign.

Titled 'Hawa Aane De' the Ministry along with Bhamla Foundation supported by the UN has released the theme song 'Hawa Aane De'.

The music video made in accordance with this year's environment day's theme- 'Air Pollution' also features Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Shaan took to Twitter to share the song on Thursday.

The three-minute thirty-two second song begins with a shot of Akshay jogging with a mask on. The video has incorporated clips of factories spewing smoke, fire and people holding banners urging to stop air pollution.

Swanand Kirkire has penned the song which has been composed by Shantanu Mukherjee.

Shaan together with Shantanu Mukherjee, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan Shiamak Davar and Kapil Sharma have sung the theme track.

Since its inception in 1974, World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June each year to raise awareness and improve actions towards protecting the environment.

The theme for the World Environment Day 2018 was 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and India served as the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the event.

