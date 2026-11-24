Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has confessed that he has feelings for Kanika Mann. The contestant, who has always called Kanika his best friend in the house, recently admitted that he now sees her as more than just a friend. His confession left the actress speechless and later brought her to tears.

In the latest episode, Gullu was sitting with Kanika and Love Gill when he opened up about his feelings. When Kanika did not respond, he jokingly said, "Say something. Have you gone mute? I haven't said I love you."

When Love teased him for not being direct, Gullu clarified, "I said I like you." He then added, "I like you, but my feelings are growing stronger now. It's my mistake that I fell for the dragon."

Kanika asked him if he was serious, to which Gullu replied, "I am serious."

During their conversation, Gullu also asked Kanika if she would always remain unsure about his feelings. This made Kanika emotional, and she broke down in tears.

The two then spoke about Kanika's fear of getting attached to someone and getting hurt. She explained that she had been alone but had never been hurt because she kept people at a distance.

Gullu also asked if she had been in a relationship in the last two and a half years. Kanika said she had avoided getting close to people because she was afraid of hurting them in the end.