New Delhi: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio are among the prominent names featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India list, recognising emerging leaders shaping the country's future across business, entertainment, science, sports and advocacy.

The global magazine unveiled the list featuring individuals from diverse fields, with Bhatt appearing on one of its covers, while Khan, Kapadia and Rio of "Angh" fame feature together on another.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, CEO and CTO of space technology company Skyroot Aerospace, appears on a separate cover.

Musicians Diljit Dosanjh and Anirudh Ravichander have also been recognised in the list.

The entertainment industry is represented by actors Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, Ishaan Khatter, Nayanthara, Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal, Parvathy Thirovuthu and Zahan Kapoor, among others.

Filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Anuparna Roy, along with artistes Arushi Mudgal and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, are also featured.

The music category includes Ravichander, Arivu, Dosanjh, Faheem Abdullah, Ishaan Ghosh, Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad.

To mark the launch of the inaugural list, TIME will host the TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12.

Bhatt is one of the top female stars of the country and most recently appeared in action film "Alpha". She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", co-starring Vicky Kaushal and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his directorial debut with the Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" in 2025.

Kapadia made history in 2024 when her film "All We Imagine as Light" won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Rio is known for his debut feature film "Angh", which won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, making the film automatically eligible for the International Feature Film category at the 2027 Oscars.

In a statement, Rio said the recognition was an acknowledgement of the people and culture that shaped his work.

"Being included in TIME100 Next India is so humbling and encouraging... I hope this recognition brings greater attention to the creative voices and stories emerging from the Northeast, and encourages more people to pursue their journeys with conviction.

"For me, this is both an honour and a reminder to keep learning, exploring and telling stories that matter," he added.