Akshay Kumar To Allu Arjun: Film Personalities Hail Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army said nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, were hit under 'Operation Sindoor'.



"Jai Hind. Jai Mahakaal," Akshay Kumar captioned a post with 'Operation Sindoor' on his official X page.

Kangana Ranaut, also BJP's MP from Mandi, reiterated the government's "zero tolerance" stance on terrorism.

"May god protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #operationsindoor," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor," said "Pushpa" star Allu Arjun on X.

Tollywood's megastar also responded wrote, "Jai Hind 🇮🇳" on X along with a picture that says Operation Sindoor.

RRR actor Jr NTR also responded and wrote, "Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 "

Suniel Shetty said terror has no place in the world.

"Zero tolerance. Total justice. #OperationSindoor," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said India's response to the terror attack in Pahalgam shows the world "how responsible and confident it is in itself".

"Without the rhetoric of War #operration_sindoor is a precise hit at territories and organisation that backed the horrendous terrorists that killed innocent civilians," Kapur wrote on X.

"Jai Hind Ki Sena, Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!! #OperationSindoor," said Riteish Deshmukh

Our prayers are with our forces, said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

"One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram," he wrote in an X post.

Actor Nimrat Kaur, whose father was an Indian Army officer who was awarded with Shaurya Chakra, also praised the armed forces for their valour.

"United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Anupam Kher also shared a post of 'Operation Sindoor' and captioned it as: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor."

"Jai Hind #OperationSindoor," wrote singer Adnan Sami on X.

India's actions came two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.