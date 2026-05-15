SharkNinja Gets Ready To Transform Indian Kitchen

New Delhi: Shark, America’s homecare/beauty brand, and Ninja, the US small kitchen appliance brand, on Friday announced a partnership with celebrated Indian chef and restaurateur Kunal Kapur. Shark and Ninja will bring advanced technology to the Indian kitchen and, together with Chef Kapur, the brands will demonstrate how thoughtfully designed appliances can make even complex Indian dishes feel easier, faster, and more effortless to prepare at home.

Chef Kunal Kapur is one of India's top culinary voices, a MasterChef India judge, restaurateur, and a chef who has spent decades championing the depth and diversity of Indian food. His cooking philosophy has always centred on the belief that the joy of cooking should be easy and accessible to everyone, which makes him a natural partner for Shark and Ninja. This collaboration brings together global innovation and deeply rooted food expertise, showing how smart technology can work with Indian cooking, not against it.

"Indian cuisine is built on precision: the right temperature, the right technique, and the right timing", says Chef Kapur on the partnership. "That is what makes this partnership exciting for me. Ninja brings thoughtful innovation that fits naturally into Indian homes and kitchens, and makes traditional cooking easier, more versatile, and more effortless, without compromising authentic flavours."

“At SharkNinja, we build products that solve real consumer problems,” says Mrunmay Mehta, MD and country head, India. “Partnering with Chef Kunal Kapur is a natural fit. His deep understanding of Indian food, combined with our global technology, shows consumers how thoughtfully designed appliances can make everyday cooking easier, more versatile, and more rewarding.”