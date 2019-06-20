Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Sussanne Khan extends support to Roshan family amid controversy surrounding Sunaina

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 10:00 am IST

Recalling Sunaina Roshan of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.
 Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Mumbai: "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Recalling Sunaina Roshan of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation.

"As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation," she wrote in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday made some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family. She accused them of physically assaulting Sunania for being in love with a Muslim. Rangoli also claimed that Sunaina has sought Kangana's help in the matter.

Stating that Hrithik's family is going through a rough phase at the moment, Sussanne wrote, "Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable, to say the least. Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times."

"I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long," she concluded.

While Sunaina has been making headlines for quite a while now, the rest of the Roshan family is yet to give an official statement.

Tags: sussanne khan, hrithik roshan, sussanne khan and hrithik roshan, hrithik roshan ex-wife, sunaina roshan, roshan family

Latest From Entertainment

Kiara Advani

Akshay brought me into Bollywood: Kiara Advani

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s 14-minute take

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo in Aamir’s next?

Karan Oberoi

Karan Oberoi speaks-up

MOST POPULAR

1

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

2

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

3

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

4

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

5

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham