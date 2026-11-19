New Delhi: India's oil imports from Saudi Arabia exceeded those from the United ‌Arab Emirates in October for the first time since the Iran war disrupted regional supplies, trade data showed, as Riyadh offered discounted cargoes to regain market share.

Russia remained India's top oil supplier in October, followed ​by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the data showed.

Saudi imports rose to an eight-month ​high of about 790,000 barrels per day (bpd), while purchases from the UAE ⁠fell to a seven-month low of 612,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia last month raised oil output ​and boosted exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu following attacks that damaged its ​East-West pipeline.

The Kingdom also offered crude discounts to offset high freight costs, making its oil more competitive against supplies from other Middle Eastern producers and Russia, Indian refining sources said.

India's oil imports hit a record ​5.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, up 4.7% from September and 6.9% from ​a year earlier, the data showed.

Russian oil imports rose 3.5% from September to 1.85 million bpd, accounting ‌for about ⁠a third of India's total purchases. Indian refiners had increased Russian purchases after the Iran war disrupted Middle Eastern supplies in late February.

Saudi shipments slowed after the war disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while imports from the UAE recovered sharply from April.

The UAE ​began transporting crude from ​fields west of ⁠the waterway for sale through a ship-to-ship transfers outside the strait using a fleet of vessels to capture a larger share of demand ​in key consuming markets, including India, following its exit from OPEC.

The ​push by ⁠both Gulf producers to maximise exports has intensified competition for market share, particularly in key demand centres in Asia.

During April-October, the first eight months of India's fiscal year, India imported an ⁠average 741,400 ​bpd of oil from the UAE, up 41.8% from ​a year earlier, while purchases of Saudi oil declined by 18.4% to about 484,100 bpd.