New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Bank AG to explore opportunities for financing share acquisition transactions by clients in India.

Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will collaborate on acquisition financing through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation, depending on specific client requirements, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to leverage the respective strengths and capabilities of the two lenders to provide tailored financing solutions to clients undertaking equity acquisitions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra and Deutsche Bank Group CEO for India and Emerging Asia Kaushik Shaparia.

It was signed by PNB General Manager Biswajit Mohanty and Deutsche Bank Managing Director Anuj Agrawal and Head of Credit Sales Devesh Malviya.

"This collaboration with Deutsche Bank marks an important step towards exploring new opportunities in acquisition financing. By leveraging our respective strengths and capabilities, we aim to facilitate tailored financing solutions for clients while strengthening our presence in the corporate banking ecosystem," Chandra said.

Shaparia said India is a strategically important market for Deutsche Bank and the collaboration would help explore financing solutions for Indian companies pursuing growth opportunities and strategic ambitions.

The two banks will maintain independent credit, risk and governance standards, as well as decision-making processes, while ensuring compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.