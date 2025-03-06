PM Urges Investment in People Economy and Innovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to unite and invest in people, economy, and innovation through skill development, talent cultivation, and innovation, which are key drivers of job creation and boost economic growth. He also said that the day is not far when India will turn a $5-trillion economy, observing the fact that the country’s growth has surpassed that of several major economies in the world.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on boosting job creation, Modi said this year’s Union budget embodies the vision of investing in people on a large scale, serving as a blueprint for India’s future, with investments prioritised across infrastructure, industries, people, the economy, and innovation. “There is an importance of making the right investments in the right direction to continue expanding the economy,” he said.

Highlighting some key this year’s budget announcements, the Prime Minister also said that the PM Internship scheme that was launched to provide new opportunities and practical skills to youth. “We must ensure that businesses at every scale actively participate in this scheme. In this year’s Budget, we announced 10,000 additional medical seats, with a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next 5 years,” he said.

The PM also stated that capacity building and talent-nurturing act as the foundation stone for national development and in the next phase of growth, greater investment in these sectors is essential. “The vision of ‘investment in people’ stands on three pillars — education, healthcare, and skill development, as of today India’s education system is undergoing a transformation,” he said.

Modi also talked about the government’s decision to give infrastructure status to the tourism sector, saying that it will generate jobs for youth. “Industry should invest in the healthcare sector and also talked about the potential of medical tourism to create jobs. Besides, the establishment of daycare cancer centres and the development of digital healthcare infrastructure will also ensure quality healthcare reaches the last mile,” he said.

On Mudra Yojana, he said that it would support homestays, stressing on initiatives like ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Land of the Buddha’ to attract global tourists. “Efforts are being made to establish India as a global tourism and wellness hub. To cater to a larger population, planned urbanisation is essential. We have decided to allocate Rs 1 lakh crore to the urban challenge fund. The private sector, especially the real estate industry, must focus on planned urbanisation,” he said.

Modi also noted the provision of 10,000 research fellowships at IITs and IISc, which will foster research and provide opportunities for talented youth. He also highlighted the role of the National Geo-spatial Mission and the National Research Foundation in accelerating innovation, stressing the need for collective efforts at all levels to elevate India to new heights in research and innovation.

Underlining the significance of Gyan Bharatam Mission in preserving India’s rich manuscript heritage, Modi announced that over one crore manuscripts will be digitised under this mission, leading to the creation of a National Digital Repository. “This repository will enable scholars and researchers worldwide to access India's historical, traditional knowledge and wisdom,” he added.