Mumbai: Shares of Indian digital payments firms fell sharply on Thursday over a ​delay in introducing transaction fees on the country's popular ‌instant payments network, called the Unified Payments Interface.

One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent, was down 10% to 1,691.55 rupees, while shares of Pine Labs dropped 4.67% ​to 161.35 rupees and One Mobikwik Systems slid 7.7% to ​209 rupees.

In September, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) ⁠announced a 0.4% fee on merchant payments above 2,000 rupees ($20.84) from October ​15, ending six years of free transactions.

The rollout was postponed until after ​Diwali earlier this month following retailer opposition, with no new implementation date announced.

Three sources familiar with the discussions said a final decision on the date of implementation - ​likely to be made in consultation with the central bank ​and the government - is yet to be taken.

A delay in implementation cannot be ruled ‌out, ⁠the sources said.

The NPCI and the federal finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters emails seeking comments.

Delays in introducing UPI fees could hurt earnings at Paytm and Pine Labs, analysts at Jefferies said, ​estimating the fees ​would account ⁠for 14% of Paytm's pre-tax profit this financial year and 28% next year.

The National Payments Corporation of ​India is also likely to revise its proposal before ​implementation, ⁠a source directly familiar with the discussions said.

Merchant-to-merchant transactions could attract a flat fee of 5 rupees, replacing an earlier proposal that capped fees ⁠at ​300 rupees with varying rates for different ​merchant categories, the source said.