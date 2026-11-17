Paradip: Demonstrating its commitment to maritime safety and operational excellence, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) successfully carried out a maritime assistance and salvage operation involving the distressed vessel MV Vishva Uday, carrying 27 crew members, approximately 50 nautical miles off Paradip Port.

The operation was initiated following an urgent communication received from Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Limited, reporting that the vessel was experiencing water ingress and a propeller shaft breakdown.

Upon receiving the distress information, Paradip Port Authority promptly mobilised its marine resources. With the approval of the Directorate General of Marine Administration (DGMA), two PPA tugs, Dolphin 25 and Dolphin 20, departed at 12:30 PM on Monday to assist the distressed vessel.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Harbour Master Capt. Indranil Mukherjee, with Dolphin 25 taking the lead and Dolphin 20 providing necessary support. Through coordinated efforts and professional expertise, the team successfully towed MV Vishva Uday to safety and anchored it off the outer port limits on the morning of 17 November 2026.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson, Paradip Port Authority (PPA), appreciated the swift response, professional commitment and coordinated efforts of the Marine Department and the entire team involved in the successful operation. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of maritime safety, emergency preparedness and operational readiness.

The successful completion of the operation reflects the preparedness, technical capabilities and operational efficiency of Paradip Port Authority's Marine Department. The timely intervention and coordinated efforts of the entire marine team played a crucial role in ensuring the safe assistance of the distressed vessel and its 27 crew members.

“Paradip Port Authority continues to uphold its commitment to maritime safety, emergency preparedness and the protection of life at sea, reinforcing its role as a dependable maritime gateway on India's eastern coast,” an official release said.