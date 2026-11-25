The Nifty 50 opened at 25,658.35, gaining 308.70 points or 1.22 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 83,435.61, surging 999.62 points or 1.21 per cent.

The strong opening came despite weakness in several major Asian markets, where technology-heavy indices witnessed sharp declines amid volatility in global AI-related stocks.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said global equity markets were witnessing heightened volatility, largely driven by fluctuations in the AI trade.

"There is heightened volatility in global equity markets caused mainly by the swings in AI trade. When the Nasdaq goes down other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, too, go down; when Nasdaq bounces back, these AI trade-dominated markets, too, bounce back. The derivatives trade is aggravating the down moves and up moves in the market, as happened in India last Monday," he said.

He advised investors to ignore the sharp market movements and focus on fundamentals, adding that the Indian market remained resilient.

"The total reversal of the FII stance towards India is reflected in the FII investment into India, so far, this month at a record $13.2 billion," Vijayakumar said.

He further noted that the improving fundamentals of the Indian market, reflected in the 27 per cent earnings growth of the Nifty 50 in the September quarter, could support continued foreign inflows and provide resilience to the market.

Broader markets also opened in positive territory, with the Nifty 100 rising 1.38 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.89 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT jumped 2.39 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank advanced 2.27 per cent. The Nifty FMCG gained 0.96 per cent, the Nifty Pharma rose 0.98 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank added 0.68 per cent. The Nifty Auto edged up 0.19 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was trading at USD 90 per barrel, down 1.46 per cent. Gold prices declined 0.2 per cent to Rs 1,22,021 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver traded at Rs 1,45,966 per kg.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, said gold was attempting to stabilise after a sharp correction. He identified major support around USD 3,500 per ounce, corresponding to approximately Rs 1,20,000-1,21,000 on MCX, and resistance at USD 3,700.

"We continue to favour accumulating gold gradually over an 18–24-month investment horizon, while retaining sufficient liquidity to take advantage of any further corrections," he said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.9 per cent to 56,935, Taiwan's weighted index fell 6 per cent to 37,711, while South Korea's KOSPI dropped 5.4 per cent to 4,739.

Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.4 per cent to 4,952, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.28 per cent to 22,282.