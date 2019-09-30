Monday, Sep 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

Sensex tumbles over 310 points; Nifty slips below 11,500

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Sensex chart.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 310 points in opening trade on Monday due to sell-offs mainly in financial, metal and auto stocks amid subdued global cues.

Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty too dropped over 84 points to slip below the psychological 11,500-level.

On the other hand, IT stocks -- HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys -- were the major gainers.

Opening on a flat note, the Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.

While, the Nifty was down 84.05 points or 0.74 points to 11,427.55.

Analysts attributed the sluggish start for the Indian markets to subdued global cues.

Asia stocks too were trading mixed as investors continued to watch developments on the US-China trade front.

Reports suggested that the White House was considering curbs on US investments in China.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in early deals on Monday.

Last week, the Indian government continued with its measures to prop up consumer demand across sectors and bring the economy on track.

Series of consultations the finance minister has been holding with various stakeholders to brainstorm on measures needed to accelerate economic growth, which dipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said various ministries have cleared Rs 40,000 crore out of Rs 60,000 crore due mainly to MSMEs for supply of goods and services, and the remaining amount not locked in litigation too will be paid by the first week of next month.

The government has also set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and exhorted them to front-load capital expenditure as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 213.60 crore, exchange data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

