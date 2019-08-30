Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex spurts 264 points; FMCG, metal stocks rally

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 4:05 pm IST

After gyrating 568 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 pc, higher at 37,332.79.

Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.
 Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 264 points on Friday, propelled by gains in index heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, HUL and ITC amid positive cues from the global markets.

After gyrating 568 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 37,332.79. It hit an intra-day high of 37,397.97 and a low of 36,829.81.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 11,023.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HUL, Vedanta, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC and Bajaj Auto, that rose up to 3.75 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, L&T, NTPC, SBI and Asian Paints fell up to 2.12 per cent.

According to Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities, the market turned somewhat hopeful on incremental policy support from the government and as stakeholders kindled new hope in de-escalating US-China trade tensions.

Investors were also awaiting the official estimate of GDP growth for Q1 FY20.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday played down deepening slowdown as just "soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing".

In the annual report for FY19, the central bank conceded that diagnosing the exact problems was "difficult", but reiterated that the issues were not structural in nature.

Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei settled on a positive note, while Shanghai Composite Index ended marginally lower.

Equities in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 25 paise to 71.55 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 60.39 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,526.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 18.52 an ounce.

Gold slips below Rs 40,000, falls Rs 500

The products -- Suvidha Plus Home Loan and Suvidha Plus Auto Loan -- will be benchmarked to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate and will be available to customers with effect from September 10.

IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans

Among respondents in the survey, 128 were less than 20 years old, 375 were between the ages of 21-25, and 44 were between 26-30 years old. (Representational Image)

In what kind of office culture do millennials want to work

On the other hand, e-commerce market place players have said that the sellers are independent third party players.

CCI initiates market study on e-commerce

MOST POPULAR

1

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

2

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

3

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

4

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

5

80-Year-Old US foman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham