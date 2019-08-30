Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty reclaims 11,000

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 10:09 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 205.70 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,274.63.

The broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65.
 The broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 level in early trade on Friday led by gains in financial and energy stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 205.70 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,274.63 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 382.91 points, or 1.02 per cent, lower at 37,068.93, and the Nifty shed 97.80 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 10,948.30.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Friday included Tata Steel, Vedanta, TCS, Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, TechM, HCL Tech, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Asian Paints fell up to 1 per cent.

Investor sentiment recovered tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the green on Thursday.

Market is also awaiting the government's official estimate of GDP growth for Q1 FY20 to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday played down deepening slowdown as just "soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing".

In the annual report for FY19, the central bank conceded that diagnosing the exact problems was "difficult", but reiterated that the issues were not structural in nature.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 489.23 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 11 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.68 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 60.59 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The 10-year government bond yield was down at 6.55 per cent in morning trade.

Rupee gains 12 paise against dollar in early trade

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI twitter)

India's economic fundamentals are strong, says Amit Shah

Apple, Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment. (Photo: AP)

Govt to woo foreign firms like Apple to capitalise on US-China trade war

The Reserve Bank of India’s contingency fund that takes care of unforeseen emergencies has depleted to Rs 1.96 lakh crore as of June 30 after it transferred Rs 52,000 crore excess payout to the government, according to its Annual Report for FY19 released on Thursday. This week, the RBI had announced the highest ever dividend transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

RBI’s contingency fund falls to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

MOST POPULAR

1

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

2

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

3

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

4

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

5

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham