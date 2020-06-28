Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

BREAKING NEWS: No hike in petrol, diesel prices after 21 days

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2020, 1:39 pm IST

Before the country entered the lockdown, average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60/ litre and Rs 62.30/ litre respectively

After 21 days of continuous hike, petrol and diesel prices stable today. (PTI Photo)
  After 21 days of continuous hike, petrol and diesel prices stable today. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The continuous surge in rates of petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices.

In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 80.38 per litre while diesel is a tad costlier at Rs 80.40 per litre. The rates have not increased today following the hike in the price of petrol by Rs 0.25 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

 

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless" and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to people.

Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.

