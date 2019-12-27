Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rallies 411.38 points, Nifty soars above 12,200

REUTERS
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 4:54 pm IST

Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.21 per cent, while Yes Bank ended as the top loser.

An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. (Photo: File | PTI)
 An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bengaluru: Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak to close around 1 per cent higher on Friday as state-run banks surged, while strength in Asian markets on hopes that Washington and Beijing will soon sign the Phase 1 trade deal also boosted sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up nearly 1 per cent at 12,245.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1.05 per cent to 41,597.58. With two trading sessions left in the year, the Nifty 50 has so far risen 12.73 per cent in 2019.

An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. It announced a similar special open market operation earlier this month.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 2.92 per cent, recording its best session in two weeks.

Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.21 per cent, while Yes Bank ended as the top loser, falling 1.34 per cent.

Global investors returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

So, this New Years’, gift your loved ones some jewellery to brighten their day. (Photo: melorra.com)

Why jewellery could be your best new year gift for loved ones

Right from the influx of overseas fashion brands to India, expansion of both domestic and overseas apparel exporters to policy reforms and emergence of startups, India has seen it all in 2019. (Photo: Representational)

Indian apparel industry has seen it all in 2019

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for January delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 4,408 per barrel in 35,957 lots.

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand, global cues

ICRA Economist Aditi Nayar expects moderation in vegetable prices to a large extent by early 2020. (Photo: File)

Inflation leaves consumers teary-eyed as pricey onions, food items bite

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham