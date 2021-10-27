Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

  Business   Market  27 Oct 2021  LPG price may be hiked next week; petrol, diesel rates up again
Business, Market

LPG price may be hiked next week; petrol, diesel rates up again

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2021, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2021, 4:05 pm IST

LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder

The under-recovery or losses on LPG sales have mounted to over Rs 100 per cylinder after international energy prices soared to multi-year high, they said. (PTI Photo)
 The under-recovery or losses on LPG sales have mounted to over Rs 100 per cylinder after international energy prices soared to multi-year high, they said. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG prices may be hiked next week after under-recovery on the fuel widened to over Rs 100 per cylinder, sources said insisting that the rate hike, including the quantum of increase, is dependent on government permission.

If allowed, this will be the fifth increase in cooking gas rates across all categories  households using subsidised gas for cooking and heating purposes, non-subsidised fuel and industrial-sized gas.

 

LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said state-owned oil marketing companies have not been allowed to align retail selling price with the cost, and no government subsidy has so far been approved to bridge the gap.

The under-recovery or losses on LPG sales have mounted to over Rs 100 per cylinder after international energy prices soared to multi-year high, they said.

While Saudi LPG rates have jumped by 60 per cent to USD 800 per tonne this month, international benchmark Brent crude oil is trading at USD 85.42 per barrel.

 

"LPG is still a controlled commodity. So, technically, the government can regulate the retail selling price. But, when they do that the oil companies have to be compensated for the under-recovery (or losses) they incur on selling LPG at rates below the cost," one of the sources.

The government last year eliminated subsidies on LPG by bringing retail prices at par with the cost through periodic hikes. But, unlike petrol and diesel, whose pricing has been decontrolled, the government has not official announced deregulation of LPG rates.

"So far, there is no indication that the compensation or subsidy will be restored as the gap between cost and retail price has widened," the source said.

 

In case the government is not willing to bear subsidy, retail prices have to increase, he said adding that the increases might be moderated to spare consumers of any steep burden.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate that domestic households  who are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and industrial users pay.

Meanwhile, after a two-day pause, petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

 

Petrol now costs Rs 107.94 a litre in Delhi and Rs 113.80 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.75 in Mumbai.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 22 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 6.75 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 8.05 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

 

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

Tags: lpg, lpg price hike, petrol & diesel, cooking gas price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP/File)

Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings

The share of engineering goods in total merchandise export was 26.65 per cent in September 2021. — Representational image/AFP

Engineering exports reach half-way mark

Shareholding data analysed by Financial Chronicle show LIC booked profit in 15 of the Sensex companies as the market soared to record highs while it bought fresh shares to raise stake in 10 of the Sensex companies. — PTI

LIC books profit in blue chips ahead of IPO bid

NSUI members stage a protest at a petrol pump over hike in the petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth straight day

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham