Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops 167 points; metal, auto stocks tumble

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 58.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 11,512.40.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent.
 Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex closed 167 points lower after a volatile session on Friday, dragged by metal, auto and financial stocks, as optimism over US-China trade deal waned amid rising political uncertainty in the US.

The 30-share Sensex ended 167.17 points, or 0.43 per cent, lower at 38,822.57. The index swung 325 points intra-day, hitting a low of 38,782.60 and a high of 39,107.37.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 58.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 11,512.40.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, RIL, Kotak Bank and NTPC were the top gainers, rising up to 1.61 per cent.

According to traders, optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks faded as market volatility increased on concerns over US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, keeping global investors on the edge.

In Asia, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red, while Shanghai Composite Index settled on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to 70.67 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Brent crude futures slipped 0.33 per cent to USD 62.55 per barrel

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

(Photo: File)

Plea for probe into alleged misappropriation of funds by Indiabulls, HC seeks reply

The rupee moved in a range of 70.76 to 70.93 in day trade. It had closed at 70.88 to the US dollar on Thursday.

Rupee reverses early losses as crude oil drops over 1 pc

Indian globetrotters are also not afraid to explore far-off destinations across Europe, the Americas and other continents.

Over 50 pc Indians now use cards on international travels: NiYO

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on a strong overseas trend, coupled with good demand kept crude prices higher at futures trade here.

Crude oil futures rise up on global cues

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

2

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

3

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

4

Here's why Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards

5

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham