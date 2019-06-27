Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 11,850

The 30-share index was trading 88.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,680.15 at 0930 hours.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex finished 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Thursday tracking positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

The 30-share index was trading 88.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,680.15 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 11,872.75.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE gauge finished 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08, and the broader NSE Nifty jumped 51.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,847.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, M&M, L&T, NTPC, Maruti and HUL, rising up to 1.43 per cent.

While, TechM, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.14 per cent.

According to experts, equities are rallying globally as investors hope for progress in US-China trade talks at the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.

Elsewhere in Asian, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 69.30 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.35 per cent to 65.46 per barrel.

