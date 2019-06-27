Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on futures and options contracts expiry

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41.

Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Thursday after a highly volatile session as June derivatives contracts expired.

After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,817.22 and a low of 39,510.44.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 11,841.55. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,911.15 and a low of 11,821.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, ITC, Infosys, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta, shedding up to 2.26 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent.

According to traders, market witnessed heavy volatility as June futures and options (F&O) contracts expired.

The domestic market opened on a positive note and continued to trade with strong gains till noon amid positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

"However, post noon, market lost gains amid reports of heightening uncertainty over US-Iran standoff after latter issued warning message to the US, adding to the volatility in later part of trade," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to 69.11 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.93 per cent to USD 65.08 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

