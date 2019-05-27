Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as rally continues on Modi's return

PTI
Published : May 27, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 4:22 pm IST

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index.
 The broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty Monday closed at another record highs as investors continued to cheer the decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi's BJP in the national election.

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29 -- its all-time closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,821.94 and a low of 39,353.16.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index. During the day, the bourse hit a high of 11,957.15 and a low of 11,812.40.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.78 per cent; followed by Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Vedanta, HUL, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL, TCS and ITC, gaining up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Infosys ended in the red, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, ending up to 1.77 per cent higher. According to experts, the market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters, experts said.

Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Modi-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.59 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 67.50 per barrel, higher by 0.04 per cent. Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

It can be noted that the US reduced both the number of visas available and also set a minimum floor of salary to be offered, making it difficult for the Indian IT industry. (Photo: Representational | File)

US visa rules to hit IT cos' profits, margins in FY20: Report

The TDSAT on May 2 granted partial stay on a Rs 8,300-crore demand raised by the telecom department from Bharti Airtel for approving its merger. (Photo: PTI)

Airtel submits Rs 644 crore bank guarantee in TDSAT for Tata Tele merger

Confident of timely payment of salary for May: BSNL chief

According to traders, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market led to the dip in gold prices but a positive trend overseas capped the fall. (Representative Image)

Gold prices fall on muted demand from jewellers; silver firms up

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

2

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

3

Sachin passes his dad's advice to his son

4

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

5

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham