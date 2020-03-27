Friday, Mar 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rallies over 1,100 pts; Nifty tops 9,000 level

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 11:51 am IST

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 20 per cent

Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 1,100 points in opening session on Friday led by gains in banking stocks ahead of Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das' address.

Positive cues from the global markets too enthused investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1,140.10 points or 3.81 per cent higher at 31,086.87.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty zoomed 367.10 points, or 4.25 per cent, to 9,008.55.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 20 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and M&M. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, TCS and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.

In the previous session, equity benchmarks surged for the third straight session, logging their best three-day gains in years.

The BSE gauge surged 1,410.99 points or 4.94 per cent to settle at 29,946.77; while the Nifty shot up 323.60 points or 3.89 per cent to 8,641.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 484.78 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic stimulus to ease the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors are eyeing more sops from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, who is scheduled to address media at 1000 hours.

Domestic markets have been driven by optimism on USD 2 trillion package to US economy and also in anticipation of an economic package by the RBI for the Indian economy.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24,000. In India, around 700 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far.

Tags: bse sensex, broader nifty, bombay stock exchange, sensex, indian stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Bajaj Group. (Photo- ANI)

Bajaj Group pledges Rs 100 crore to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

Moody's Investors Service. (Photo- ANI)

Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast To 2.5% in 2020

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo- PTI)

RBI reduces repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Photo- PTI)

Moody's investor places Hyderabad airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham