Sensex rallies 396 points on F&O expiry, firm global cues

After rallying 565 points during the day, the Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 per cent, higher at 38,989.74.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, surging up to 6.47 per cent.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed 396 points on Thursday, driven by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, RIL, L&T and Maruti as September series derivatives expired amid positive cues from global markets.

After rallying 565 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 per cent, higher at 38,989.74. The broader NSE Nifty soared 133.10 points, or 1.22 per cent, to end at 11,573.30.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, surging up to 6.47 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, HUL, HCL Tech, HDFC, NTPC, PowerGrid and TCS dropped up to 4.93 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investors followed cues from global markets that rallied after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

In Asia, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended significantly higher, while Shanghai Composite Index settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

The market rose further as September futures and options expired, experts said, adding that investors were also optimistic ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy review meet next week.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to 70.95 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Brent crude futures inched up 0.26 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.