Fuel prices hiked for 19th day, diesel remains higher than petrol in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 11:06 am IST

In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price hiked on 18 occasions and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre

Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
  Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre. Diesel had for the first time become costlier than petrol in Delhi on Wednesday.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Petrol price, after a day's hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre, diesel by 14 paise .

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month. It costs less than petrol in other cities.

The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs.

In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked on 18 occasions since June 7 and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre.

