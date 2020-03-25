Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex gains 1,862 pts; Nifty reclaims 8,300 level

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 4:42 pm IST

Recovery in global stocks after the US Senate and White House reached agreement on a USD 2 trillion stimulus package

BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)
  BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex soared 1,862 points on Wednesday led by massive gains mainly in heavyweights RIL, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank as investors shrugged off concerns over the 21-day nationwide lockdown in anticipation of a stimulus package by the government to cushion the economic blow of Covid-19.

Domestic market was also enthused by recovery in global stocks after the US Senate and White House reached agreement on a USD 2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy.

After opening on a choppy note, the BSE barometer ended 1,861.75 points or 6.98 per cent higher at 28,535.78.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 516.80 points, or 6.62 per cent, up at 8,317.85.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 15 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Maruti, HDFC twins, Titan, L&T and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ITC and Bajaj Auto closed with losses.

Receding uncertainty in domestic markets following defined lockdown announcement and assurance of domestic stimulus by the government boosted investor sentiment, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

Earlier in the day, the US Senate and White House reached agreement on a USD 2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy.

The deal aims to buttress the teetering economy by giving roughly USD 2 trillion to health facilities, businesses and ordinary Americans buckling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest Union Health ministry update the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, while the death toll rise to10.

The number of global Covid-19 infections has shot past 4,20,000. Worldwide fatalities have topped 18,000.

Tags: benchmark sensex, sensex, nifty, stock markets, coronavirus impact

Latest From Business

Indian bank. (Photo- Twitter)

Indian Bank announces additional funding facility

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)

Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

GoAir airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

Representational image

First made-in-India Covid-19 test kit gets commercial approval

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham