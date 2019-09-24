Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex opens over 200 points higher; Nifty tops 11,600

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 10:29 am IST

The 30-share index pared some gains to trade 52.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 39,142.74.

The broader Nifty advanced 13.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,613.60.
 The broader Nifty advanced 13.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,613.60.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session on Tuesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights RIL, Infosys, TCS and Maruti, amid positive domestic and global cues.

Strong foreign fund inflow too buoyed market mood here, traders said.

After hitting a high of 39,306.37 points, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 52.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 39,142.74 at 0945 hours, while the broader Nifty advanced 13.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,613.60.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer soared 1,075.41 points or 2.8 per cent to 39,090.03, while Nifty zoomed 326 points or 2.89 per cent to end at a two-month high of 11,600.20.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included RIL, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tata Motors, tech Mahindra, Maruti, Vedanta, ONGC, HCL Tech and M&M, rising up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto fell up to 2 per cent.

The government's big fiscal stimulus has lifted market sentiment as it is expected to revive growth and capex cycle, said Suveer Chainani, CEO - Institutional Clients Group, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The negative impact of higher fiscal deficit should be mitigated as foreign fund flows should help lift balance of payments, he added.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investor purchased shares worth a net of Rs 2,684.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 291.95 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges ended marginally lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 15 paise against its previous close to 70.79 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to 64.42 per barrel (intra-day).

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Indian auto sales fell for the 10th straight month in August, marking one of the worst slowdowns in the industry’s history.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti sees higher sales in September

Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

Rupee rises 22 paise against dollar in early trade

The social media’s financial scams policy states that one cannot utilise its services

Twitter will suspend accounts of users who run financial scams: report

As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected.

Bank unions defer 2-day strike; operations to be normal on Sep 26-27

MOST POPULAR

1

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

2

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

3

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

4

TVS launches sportier NTorq 125 Race Edition

5

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham