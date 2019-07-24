Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls over 100 points after IMF cuts India's growth outlook

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 10:05 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 104.13 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 37,878.61.

The broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.
 The broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday as investor sentiment dampened further after IMF cut India's growth outlook.

Massive foreign fund outflow too hit market mood here, traders said. After swinging nearly 250 point in highly volatile opening session, the 30-share index was trading 104.13 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 37,878.61 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 48.39 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 37,982.74. The Nifty too slipped 15.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 11,331.05.

In early trade, shares of Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and RIL were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.99 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, TechM, HUL, SBI and HDFC Bank rose up to 1.69 per cent. According to experts, IMF's downward revision of India's economic outlook hit domestic investor sentiment.

The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

"India's economy is set to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020. The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Update.

Heavy foreign fund outflow and weak corporate earnings are also pushing the market lower, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,607.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,625.10 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective early sessions. Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Monday. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise (intra-day) to 69.03 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at 63.98 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The government has not yet finalised replacement of Acharya.

RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors following Acharya's exit

Cautious opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis against other currencies overseas kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

Rupee slips 16 paise against dollar in early trade

The Sensex fell below 38000 level as selling in the market continued for the fourth consecutive session on accelerated selling by the foreign portfolio investors.

Market likely to remain under pressure

A nearly 15 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit to Rs 1,755 crore in the quarter ended June notwithstanding, Hindustan Unilever's volumes grew at the slowest pace in seven quarters, thanks to a consumption slowdown in the economy.

Slowdown limits Hindustan Unilever’s Q1 volume

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 8 gets massive discount; grab it while stocks last

2

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

3

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

4

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

5

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham