Sensex drops 135 points; Nifty slips below 11,300

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 4:32 pm IST

Asian Paints was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.42 pc, after the company reported an 18 pc increase in net profit.

 After swinging 394 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 135.09 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 37,847.65. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Extending losses for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex lost 135 points while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty fell below the 11,300 mark on Wednesday after the IMF cut India's growth outlook.

After swinging 394 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 135.09 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 37,847.65. It hit an intra-day low of 37,708.41 and a high of 38,102.84.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 59.75 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 11,271.30. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,229.80 and a high of 11,359.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, M&M, Vedanta and Maruti, falling up to 3.50 per cent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.42 per cent, after the company reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

HUL, HDFC twins, HCL Tech and ITC too ended in the green, spurting up to 2.06 per cent.

Besides unabated foreign fund outflows and tepid corporate earnings, IMF's downward revision of India's economic outlook further hit domestic investor sentiment, traders said.

The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow at 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,607.97 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,625.10 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei ended higher, while Kospi settled in the red. Bourses in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 68.99 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.22 per cent to USD 63.97 per barrel.

