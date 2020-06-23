Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

  Business   Market  23 Jun 2020  Fuel prices rise on 17th day, petrol price hiked by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise
Business, Market

Fuel prices rise on 17th day, petrol price hiked by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 11:40 am IST

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise. (PTI Photo)
  Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise as the oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 79.40 a litre from Rs 78.55, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

Tags: petrol, diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices, oil demand, oil companies, fuel prices, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

