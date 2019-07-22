Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex plunges over 400 points; HDFC Bank cracks 3 per cent

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 9:59 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 373.14 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 37,963.87.

The broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.
 The broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in early trade Monday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic as well as global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 373.14 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 37,963.87 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.

In the previous session, the 30-share index cracked 560.45 points or 1.44 per cent to settle at 38,337.01. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 177.65 points or 1.53 per cent to 11,419.25. This was the second-biggest fall for the Sensex in 2019.

The index had plunged 792.82 points on July 8 following the Budget. In early trade, HDFC Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 3 per cent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).

During the quarter, gross NPAs rose to Rs 11,768.95 crore which is 1.40 per cent of the total advances, compared with Rs 9,538.62 crore which was 1.33 per cent in the same quarter 2018-19 fiscal.

Other losers included Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling up to 2.85 per cent. On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers, rising up to 3.54 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 950.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 733.92 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

According to experts, the selloff by foreign funds was due to the government's reluctance to tweak foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) income tax surcharge.

The deficiency in monsoon rain and weak corporate earnings have also impacted the risk sentiment, they said. With domestic investors already battling concerns of a slowing economy, markets are witnessing broad-based selling, said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The market reaction post the BJP victory in 2019 is in stark contrast to the bullish tenor in 2014, and market participants expecting a repeat of 2014 are clearly disappointed, he added. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 22 paise (intra-day) to 69.02 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.34 per cent higher at 63.31 per barrel. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions. 

Tags: sensex, bse, ns, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange

Latest From Business

Jio has sold its tower assets via an investment trust to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for 250 billion rupees. (Photo: ANI)

Reliance mobile operator Jio to focus on subscriber numbers not tariffs

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

India will achieve 8 pc plus growth from FY 2020-2021 onwards: Rajiv Kumar

Strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Rupee slips 26 paise against dollar in early trade

Over 94 million unique cards are saved on MobiKwik PG platform, including 20 million credit cards, Taku added.

MobiKwik aims to clock Rs 500 cr revenue from its payment gateway biz

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

2

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

3

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

4

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

5

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham