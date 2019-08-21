Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tumbles 268 points; Tata Motors tanks 9 per cent

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 4:25 pm IST

After plunging 305 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 37,060.37.

Mumbai: Benchmark equity index Sensex slumped 268 points on Wednesday, dragged by losses in ITC, HDFC, L&T and ICICI Bank as investors remained wary of an economic slowdown.

After plunging 305 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 37,060.37. It hit an intra-day high of 37,406.55 and a low of 37,022.52.

The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 per cent, down at 10,918.70. During the day, it swung between a high of 11,034.20 and a low of 10,906.65.

Tata Motors was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, plummeting 9.29 per cent, followed by Yes Bank at 8.21 per cent.

Other losers included Tata Steel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, ITC, Vedanta, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and M&M, which declined up to 4.26 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, NTPC and HDFC Bank bucked the weak market trend, rising up to 1.78 per cent.

Globally, markets are keenly awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, US.

Investors will also be tracking the G7 Summit during August 2527 in France.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi ended on a positive note, while Nikkei settled in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 71.49 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, spurted 1.28 per cent to USD 60.80 per barrel.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

