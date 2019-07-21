Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 62,147.7 cr in m-cap; RIL takes the biggest hit

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 11:26 am IST

HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other laggards in the Sensex top-10 pack.

During the last week, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex declined 399.22 points or 1.03 per cent, to close at 38,337.01 on Friday.
New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 62,147.7 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and TCS taking the biggest knocks amid a weak broader market.

HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other laggards in the top-10 pack, while HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an increase in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

The market valuation of RIL plunged Rs 20,031.5 crore to Rs 7,91,750.71 crore ahead of its Q1 results, which were declared after market hours on Friday.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 11,632.4 crore to Rs 7,79,351.54 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 10,928.1 crore to Rs 2,64,640.73 crore and that of ITC plummeted Rs 8,035.26 crore to Rs 3,29,261.93 crore.

The market cap of SBI tanked Rs 6,738.08 crore to Rs 3,17,716.17 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 4,782.42 crore to Rs 6,49,302.53 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys zoomed Rs 25,125.99 crore to Rs 3,37,418.53 crore.

HDFC added Rs 8,152.05 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,97,492.11 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation climbed Rs 2,990.49 crore to Rs 2,86,383.79 crore, while that of HUL moved up by Rs 2,489.52 crore to Rs 3,73,384.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, Infosys, ITC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

