Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 400 points; Nifty below 11,800

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 3:53 pm IST

The BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, lower at 11,724.10 .
 The broader NSE Nifty closed 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, lower at 11,724.10 .

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended over 400 points lower on Friday dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, ITC and Maruti, amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

The BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49 . Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, lower at 11,724.10 .

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto shedding up to 2 per cent.

While, Vedanta, SBI, Coal India, L&T, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.

According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a choppy note in their respective early sessions.

On Wall Street, S&P500 ended at its record peak on Thursday, and Nasdaq rallied 0.80 per cent.On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 69.74 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at 64.47 per barrel.

Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, traders said.

The council will consider slashing GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently, along with extension of the tenure of the anti-profiteering authority by a year till November 2020, an official said. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Friday’s afternoon session the stock saw over 100 per cent variation in scrip price between the two ends amid huge volumes.

Jet Airways scrip boomerangs, sways 100 pc amid lows and highs

Central government had recently retired 15 officers of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) in public interest under these rules.

Govt asks banks, PSUs to review staff's service records to weed out corrupt

The Indian Railways will opt for a restructuring exercise to ensure better efficiency.

Government considers proposal to ‘right-size’ Indian Railways

The H-1B programme issues US visas to skilled foreign workers. (Representational Image)

US has no plans to cap H-1B work visa programme: State Department

MOST POPULAR

1

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks make Apple iPhone 11 look archaic

2

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

3

Tinder one-night stand sends Bengaluru techie to jail

4

Samsung to use old-school tech on Galaxy Note 10 series

5

International Yoga Day: Bipasha, Malaika, Sushant and others do yoga asanas; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham