Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty below 11,800

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 10:26 am IST

The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 32.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 11,799.50.

The 30-share index was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04.
 The 30-share index was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points Friday dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, ITC and Maruti, amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 32.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 11,799.50.

In the previous session Thursday, the BSE gauge settled 488.89 points, or 1.25 per cent, higher at 39,601.63; and the Nifty closed 140.30 points, or 1.20 per cent, up at 11,831.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto shedding up to 2 per cent.

While, Vedanta, SBI, Coal India, L&T, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.

According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a choppy note in their respective early sessions.

On Wall Street, S&P500 ended at its record peak on Thursday, and Nasdaq rallied 0.80 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 69.74 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at 64.47 per barrel.

Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, traders said.

The council will consider slashing GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently, along with extension of the tenure of the anti-profiteering authority by a year till November 2020, an official said. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

A weak dollar against major currencies overseas restricted the rupee's fall.

Rupee slips 28 paise against US dollar in early trade

Emails sent to the company seeking details of the restructured Board post the latest appointments did not elicit any response.

L&T to get 3 seats on Mindtree Board; Subroto Bagchi to step down

Manohar Bhat, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, Han-Woo Park, President & CEO- Kia Motors Corporation poses with Seltos.

Kia unveils premium Seltos SUV

On the domestic front, the company is betting big on the growth of affordable housing segment and schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) and is reorienting its product configurations. (Representational image)

Shrishti Infra eyes global market

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

2

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

3

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

4

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

5

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham