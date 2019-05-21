Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

Business, Market

Indices come down from record highs; Sensex slumps 383 points on profit booking

PTI
Published : May 21, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 4:24 pm IST

After hitting an intra-day record high of 39,571.73, the 30-share index ended 382.87 points, or 0.97 per cent, lower at 38,969.80.

Traders believe that though a profit-booking emerged at higher levels but election rally may continue if the election results come as per exit polls prediction.
 Traders believe that though a profit-booking emerged at higher levels but election rally may continue if the election results come as per exit polls prediction.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices took U-turn from record high levels touched during early trade on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex tripping nearly 383 points and the NSE Nifty shedding over 119 points as investors hurried up to book profits.

An intense selling was seen, barring initial hours, across sectors after market participants sensed that exit polls euphoria over BJP's likely win in the general election has already been factored in appropriately.

After hitting an intra-day record high of 39,571.73, the 30-share index ended 382.87 points, or 0.97 per cent, lower at 38,969.80. The gauge hit the day's low of 38,884.85.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 119.15 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 11,709.10.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, dipping 7.05 per cent, a day after the company posted a 49 per cent decline in March quarter profit. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, SBI, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Yes Bank and TCS too fell up to 3.25 per cent.

On the other hand, RIL, HUL and Bajaj Finance ended in the green, rising up to 1.08 per cent. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red in line with benchmarks, falling up to 0.84 per cent.

Traders believe that though a profit-booking emerged at higher levels but election rally may continue if the election results come as per exit polls prediction. On Monday, the 30-share index skyrocketed 1,421.90 points, or 3.75 per cent, to 39,352.67, and the Nifty soared 421.10 points, or 3.69 per cent, to 11,828.25.

The rally came after a majority of exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the seven-phase polls will be announced on May 23. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading marginally lower at 69.76 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.01 per barrel, higher by 0.04 per cent. Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The overall tele-density in India declined to 90.11 at the end of March, from 91.86 in February.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 30 mn customers; Jio adds 9.4 mn users in Mar

At present, Virgin Atlantic operates a daily Delhi-London flight.

Virgin Atlantic to resume Mumbai-London flight from Oct 27

The move would strengthen the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and non-banking financial companies.

RBI to create specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre

In 2018-19, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.31 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.94 lakh released last month.

Job creation up at 8.14 lakh in March: EPFO payroll data

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

2

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

3

OnePlus 7 Pro review: King in its class

4

Queen Elizabeth wants social media manager at a salary of Rs 26 lakhs only!

5

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham