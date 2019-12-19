Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty rally to fresh record highs; Yes Bank surges 7 pc

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 4:21 pm IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 115.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at its fresh closing record of 41,673.92.

Mumbai: Extending their record-setting streak for the third session, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced to fresh highs on Thursday, led by buying in energy, IT and auto counters amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

After rallying to its lifetime intra-day high of 41,719.29, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 115.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at its fresh closing record of 41,673.92.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 38.05 points, or 0.31 per cent, to its new peak of 12,259.70. It hit an intra-day high of 12,268.35.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 6.74 per cent, followed by TCS, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, M&M and RIL.

On the other hand, Vedanta, HDFC, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank shed up to 2.26 per cent.

According to traders, after opening on a cautious note on news of US President Donald Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives, domestic equities resumed their record-setting streak amid unabated foreign fund inflows.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe saw weak trading sentiment.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 17 paise against the US dollar to 71.15 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12 per cent to USD 66.25 per barrel.

