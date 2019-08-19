Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty nears 11,100

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 10:01 am IST

The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 129.01 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 37,479.34.

The broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,085.25.
 The broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,085.25.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 129.01 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 37,479.34 at 0945 hours; and the broader Nifty too rose 37.45 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,085.25 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 37,350.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 18.40 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 11,047.80. 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, TechM, NTPC, L&T, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC and RIL, rising up to 3 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ONGC, SBI, Tata Steel and Vedanta fell up to 2.27 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective late morning sessions, on rising hopes of stimulus by global central banks to counter economic slowdown.

According to traders, besides positive cues from other Asian markets, domestic investor sentiment was upbeat on expectations of measures from the government to boost growth and revive consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,339.27 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,058.28 crore, provisional data showed.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.06 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.09 per cent to trade at 59.28 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.

Rupee rises 9 paise against dollar in early trade

Apple Inc’s Chief Executive Tim Cook. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition

The bank's board had earlier approved capital raising of Rs 1,500 crore for the entire fiscal by way of public issue.

United Bank of India targets Rs 1,000 cr net profit in FY20

RSS has been campaigning to keep Huawei Technologies out of India’s plans to install the next-generation 5G cellular network.

RSS' economic wing sees Chinese telecom firms as security risk for India

MOST POPULAR

1

Bad news for Apple as upcoming iPhone 11 upgrades leak

2

Google is destroying the lives of countless revenge- porn victims

3

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

4

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

5

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham